PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 is bringing more storms to Arizona.

Here in the Valley, our morning showers will continue to clear out but we'll see another slight chance for storms this evening.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, and brief downpours with any of the storms that move in.

Heavy downpours and flash flooding near our wildfire burn scars have been the biggest threats across the high country and that risk will continue through the weekend.

As high pressure remains near the Four Corners this weekend, temperatures will continue to top out above 110 degrees and monsoon storm chances will stay in the forecast.

The hottest day will be Saturday, with Phoenix topping out at 114 degrees. The Phoenix Metro Area is now under an Excessive Heat Warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday as the risk for heat illness goes up.

Saturday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as we remind you to take action to keep yourself safe in this heat by drinking more water than usual and trying to limit your time outdoors.

We're also tracking air quality as ozone pollution reaches unhealthy levels over the next couple of days.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect across the Valley through today and we are now under an Ozone High Pollution Watch for Saturday. If you have any respiratory conditions, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you may have difficulty breathing.

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.36" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.98"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

