MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm threat ramps back up this weekend

PHOENIX — The monsoon storm threat will be limited across Arizona today.

We'll see the best storm chances in areas around the White Mountains and across southeast Arizona. Otherwise, there's just a slight chance for storms across northern Arizona today and the Valley looks to stay dry.

More monsoon moisture will flow in over the weekend increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms across the state.

Right now, we are tracking a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Valley by Sunday and Monday.

Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars.

Valley temperatures will be near average for this time of the year. Look for highs between 103 to 108 degrees and early morning lows in the low to mid 80s.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.66" (-2.31" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.36"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

