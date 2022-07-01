PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 has been bringing gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and pockets of heavy rain across Arizona.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the end of the week with the majority of the action in northern and eastern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, there's just a slight chance of spotty storms this evening.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels, too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is now in effect today. Limit your time outside if you have COPD, asthma or any other respiratory condition, or you could have difficulty breathing.

Humidity will stay high and temperatures will stay hot.

Valley highs will top out between 104 and 106 degrees over the next several days.

Morning lows will only drop into the mid to upper 80s, so we are not expecting much relief overnight.

While we may see a few isolated storms along the Mogollon Rim or in southeastern Arizona through the weekend, our Valley forecast is looking dry.

There is a chance we see a boost in moisture by the 4th of July bringing back a slight chance for rain to our Valley forecast, but at this point the threat of thunderstorms is just at 10 percent that day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.07" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.89"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

