PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 has been bringing gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and pockets of heavy rain across Arizona.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the end of the week, with most storms developing across the higher terrain in northern and eastern Arizona.

There's just a slight chance for spotty storms in the Valley today and Friday.

Humidity will stay high and temperatures will stay hot.

Valley highs will top out between around 105 or 106 over the next several days.

Morning lows will only cool into the mid to upper 80s each day, so we are not expecting much relief overnight.

At this point, it looks like our monsoon activity will wind down by the holiday weekend and we're looking storm-free in the Valley through the 4th of July.

Our air quality will get worse by the weekend, though.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels, so an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect on Saturday and Sunday. If you have COPD, asthma or other respiratory conditions you may want to limit your time outside or you could have difficulty breathing.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.07" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.88"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

