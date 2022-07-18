PHOENIX — After powerful storms hit throughout the weekend, the monsoon storm threat is winding down for the Valley.

The Valley looks storm-free for the rest of today, then we'll see just a slight chance for storms each afternoon and evening Tuesday through the end of the week.

Meanwhile, scattered storms will continue to develop along the Mogollon Rim and in southeast Arizona each day.

Storms could produce strong winds along with dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. The risk for flash flooding near our burn scars will continue to be the biggest threat across the high country.

We'll catch a break from those 110+ temperatures today, but as high pressure shifts to over our state our temperatures are going back up above 110 for the rest of the week.

It's important that you keep heat safety top of mind as Valley temperatures will still top out near 110 degrees all week. Drink more water than usual and try to limit your time outdoors.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place through Wednesday for parts of northwest Arizona including Marble Canyon, Glen Canyon and the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon.

High pressure shifts back toward the Four Corners region by the weekend, pulling in more monsoon moisture and bringing better storm chances our way by Saturday and Sunday.

We could finally see a bigger drop in temperatures by the weekend, with Valley highs near 105 by Sunday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.90" (-2.43" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.20"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

