MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances waning as sizzling heat continues

PHOENIX — It's been a hot and muggy week so far, with even more sizzling heat on the way!

With high pressure in control, Valley highs will top 110 degrees through the weekend with overnight lows only cooling into the upper 80s to low 90s each day.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

Monsoon moisture across Arizona is also making it feel hotter outside. That moisture will keep storm chances in play, too.

Storms are most likely across the higher terrain in northern and eastern Arizona, but we could still see a stray storm move into the Valley today before we dry out for the rest of the week.

The biggest hazards with storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see some downpours and areas of flooding, especially along burn scars, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Blowing dust is possible across central and southern Arizona over the next few days, too. If you get caught outside in a dust storm, it's best to go inside and not breathe it in. If you're on the road, remember to "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" until visibility improves.

Valley high temperatures will climb even further through the weekend, warming back into record territory by Sunday. The current record high for that day stands at 115 degrees, set back in 2013.

Storm chances will increase again Sunday and likely stick around through the 4th of July holiday weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.81" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

