MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances stick around through the weekend

PHOENIX — It's been a busy week of monsoon storms and chances will continue into the weekend.

Most storms will fire up across the higher terrain of northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona first before we see chances increase in the Valley each evening.

Any storms that develop could produce powerful wind gusts, areas of blowing dust, small hail, heavy rain and flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars.

Temperatures will be heating up through the weekend, too.

We could hit 111 degrees by Saturday in Phoenix with overnight temperatures back in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday morning.

Air quality has also been a concern in the Valley over the past week and an Ozone High Pollution Advisory is still in effect today.

Ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking. Even healthy adults trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.20" (+0.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

