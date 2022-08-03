MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances starting to climb across Arizona

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are increasing across Arizona the next few days, and while storms will still struggle to make it into the Valley, we aren't in the clear.

Storms will develop across the high country first before moving toward the Phoenix Metro Area.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather from Phoenix to southeast Arizona today. If storms move in, they could bring damaging winds along with heavy rain and dangerous lightning. So stay weather aware.

Showers and storms will be possible in the Valley overnight and early Thursday morning. Then storm chances increase by the weekend as high pressure shifts east and allows more monsoon moisture to flow back in.

Right now, we are tracking a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures across the Phoenix metro area will top out between 104 and 106 degrees each day this week, putting us right near normal for this time of year.

Early morning lows will cool into the low to mid 80s each day, which is also right near our 30-year average.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.08" (-2.83" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

