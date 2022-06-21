MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances return this week

PHOENIX — Our monsoon weather pattern is kicking into gear this week, bringing back daily storm chances.

We could see Valley storms by this evening, and that threat will continue each day through the weekend.

Most days we'll see just a slight chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms, but we'll have to watch out for gusty winds and blowing dust too.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued High Pollution Watches for today and Wednesday for the potential of blowing dust in the Valley.

If you see dust blowing in, stay inside until after it clears. Breathing it in has been linked to cases of Valley fever, which could cause long term health issues.

Highs will peak near 107 today and Wednesday before climbing up near 110 on Thursday.

That increased heat will coincide with an increase in storm chances on Thursday here in the Valley.

Early morning lows will be in the 80s throughout the week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.56" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

