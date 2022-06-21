Watch
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances return this week

We're looking at highs right around normal for this time of year with storm chances each day this week.
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 09:04:53-04

PHOENIX — Our monsoon weather pattern is kicking into gear this week, bringing back daily storm chances.

We could see Valley storms by this evening, and that threat will continue each day through the weekend.

Most days we'll see just a slight chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms, but we'll have to watch out for gusty winds and blowing dust too.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued High Pollution Watches for today and Wednesday for the potential of blowing dust in the Valley.

If you see dust blowing in, stay inside until after it clears. Breathing it in has been linked to cases of Valley fever, which could cause long term health issues.

Highs will peak near 107 today and Wednesday before climbing up near 110 on Thursday.

That increased heat will coincide with an increase in storm chances on Thursday here in the Valley.

Early morning lows will be in the 80s throughout the week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.56" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018