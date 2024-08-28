MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances return, but hot days and air quality alerts continue

PHOENIX — We kicked off the day with clouds and light rain showers, and there's the potential for more as the day continues.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible through mid-afternoon in the Valley before we start to dry out by the evening. We aren't expecting anything severe, but watch out for gusty winds at times and lightning with storms that develop.

Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over the higher terrain and across southeast Arizona this afternoon and through the end of the week.

The Valley looks drier Thursday and Friday, but we could see a slight uptick in those rain chances on Saturday, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible that day.

This influx in moisture is taking the edge off of the heat a bit. Temperatures will be near normal today and should stay below 110 degrees in the Valley over the next few days.

However as high pressure shifts overhead, we could hit 110 degrees again by Labor Day.

Phoenix has had 53 days so far this year at 110 degrees or hotter. The all-time record is 55 days, set just last year.

There is also no end in sight to this record-setting stretch of triple-digit days. As of Monday, we've had 92 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Air quality is a concern too as ozone pollution builds up this week, causing potential health impacts for some of us.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect on Thursday.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD.

Limit your time outside, especially during the afternoon hours when ozone pollution is at its worst, or you may experience chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion or even difficulty breathing.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

_______________________________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.12" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

