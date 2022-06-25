PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona bringing strong winds, blowing dust, lightning and rain!

Storms chances will continue each day as monsoon moisture continues to flow in.

We're also tracking Tropical Storm Celia off the western coast of Mexico. While the storm is not headed our way, we will tap into some of its moisture and pull it up in our monsoon flow. So, we will see an increased chance for thunderstorms, pockets of heavy rain and flooding on Sunday.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels over the next few days, too. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through Sunday and High Pollution Watches are in place Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Daily highs will peak between 104 and 109 degrees across the Valley with early morning lows in the 80s.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.56" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.75"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

