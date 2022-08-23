MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping back up across Arizona

PHOENIX — The threat of monsoon storms is going back up over the next few days.

Storms will develop over the higher terrain in the heat of the day before moving toward the Phoenix Metro Area by the late afternoon and evening each day.

Any storms that move through could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, pockets of heavy rain and localized flooding.

Before the storms move in, ozone pollution could climb to unhealthy levels. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory remains in effect through today, so limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD or you may have difficulty breathing.

Valley high temperatures will get a little hotter the next few days, reaching the low 100s through the end of the week and this weekend.

Morning temperatures will still be comfortable, cooling into the 70s and 80s each day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.52 from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.53"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

