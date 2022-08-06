MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramp up this weekend

PHOENIX — The Valley got a break from monsoon storms on Friday and we'll likely stay dry again on Saturday, too.

We'll just have to watch out for gusty winds and areas of blowing dust on Saturday evening as storms pass to our south.

An air quality alert is also in effect through the weekend.

Ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels in the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday, so the Valley is under an Ozone High Pollution Advisory both days.

If you have a respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you may have difficulty breathing.

Air quality should improve early next week.

More monsoon moisture will flow in Sunday and Monday, bringing more widespread monsoon action back across our state.

Storm chances ramp up to 50 percent in the Valley by Monday, so that's looking like our next active monsoon day in Phoenix.

Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars.

Valley temperatures will start out hot this weekend with a high of 108 on Saturday.

As moisture and storm chances increase, temperatures will drop.

Look for highs in the low 100s by Monday with early morning lows in the 80s.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.66" (-2.34" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.36"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

