MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances linger into the weekend

PHOENIX — After back-to-back days of severe monsoon storms in the Valley, those storm chances will continue for at least a couple more days before they clear out.

Storms will again fire up in the heat of the day across the higher terrain of northern and eastern Arizona today, and there's a slight chance that a few of those storm could move into the Valley by the evening.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, downpours and flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars. Stay weather-aware and never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

It's possible that a few storms develop across central Arizona overnight tonight, with just a slight chance for storms again on Saturday.

Our Valley storm threat clears out on Sunday and we'll see just a slight chance for storms again early next week.

Temperatures will stay sizzling hot through the weekend. Valley highs will hover around 110 degrees each day with overnight lows mostly in the 80s.

Excessive Heat Warnings are still in effect for areas along the Lower Colorado River Valley through tonight. This includes Yuma. Heat index values, or "feels like" temperatures that factor in humidity, could top out near 115 in this part of our state.

As temperatures stay hot across the Valley and state, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke continues.

Limit your time outside, especially in the afternoon, during the day's peak heat. Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

Air quality has also been an issue this week. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory remains in effect across Maricopa County through today.

People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease, and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.

Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

All of us can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, using public transportation or working from home. Also, re-fuel your vehicle after dark and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.56" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

