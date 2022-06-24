PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona bringing strong winds, blowing dust, lightning, and rain!

Storms chances will continue each day through the weekend as monsoon moisture continues to flow in.

We could see more blowing dust, too!

So, if you see dust blowing in, stay inside until after it clears. Breathing it in has been linked to cases of Valley fever, which could cause long-term health issues.

Ozone pollution will climb again today and this weekend and could reach unhealthy levels. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for today and High Pollution Watches are in place for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Daily highs will peak between 104 and 109 degrees across the Valley with early morning lows in the 80s.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.56" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.75"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

