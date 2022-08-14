Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances continue, Flood Watch on Sunday

A flood watch is in place for much of Arizona Sunday as monsoon storms could bring heavy downpours and some flash flooding.
Posted at 5:52 AM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 09:11:47-04

PHOENIX — More monsoon storms are possible this weekend as high pressure sits to our northeast, helping to pull moisture into Arizona.

Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, heavy downpours and flooding.

The highest risk for flash flooding will continue to be near our wildfire burn scars, but heavy downpours could bring flooding to other areas too.

Flood Watches are in effect across much of Arizona on Sunday, including right here in the Valley.

With all of this monsoon moisture in place, it will stay humid but temperatures will not be as hot.

Valley highs will only reach the low 100s, putting us just below the average of 105 degrees for this time of year.

Morning temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s each day, so we will get some relief from the heat in the overnight hours.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.80" (-2.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.90"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

