MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances continue, Flood Watch on Sunday

PHOENIX — More monsoon storms are possible this weekend as high pressure sits to our northeast, helping to pull moisture into Arizona.
Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, heavy downpours and flooding.
The highest risk for flash flooding will continue to be near our wildfire burn scars, but heavy downpours could bring flooding to other areas too.
Flood Watches are in effect across much of Arizona on Sunday, including right here in the Valley.
With all of this monsoon moisture in place, it will stay humid but temperatures will not be as hot.
Valley highs will only reach the low 100s, putting us just below the average of 105 degrees for this time of year.
Morning temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s each day, so we will get some relief from the heat in the overnight hours.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.80" (-2.45" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.90"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________