MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances continue across Arizona today

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms hit parts of the Valley hard on Tuesday night and as monsoon moisture lingers, we could see another round of thunderstorms across Arizona today.

Any storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging winds, blowing dust, hail, and areas of heavy rain and flash flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars.

Higher monsoon moisture and lingering clouds will help keep temperatures down a bit today and tomorrow, giving us a break from the 110+ heat.

Valley highs will top out close to normal today and on Thursday, reaching 106 to 107 in Phoenix with overnight lows in the 80s.

Storm chances will continue on Thursday, with just a slight chance of isolated storms by Friday and this weekend.

As drier air moves in, temperatures will heat back up. Phoenix could approach 115 degrees again by Saturday with overnight lows in the 90s.

Air quality is also a concern in the Valley again this week.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect on Thursday.

Ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking. Even healthy adults trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.15" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

