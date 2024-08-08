MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — As monsoon moisture sticks around, so will the threat of monsoon storms.

Storm chances will continue today, Friday and Saturday, especially across the higher terrain. Each evening, there's a chance a few storms could make it down into the Valley.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing strong winds, areas of blowing dust, small hail, heavy rain and flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars. So make sure you're staying weather aware and that you're prepared to seek shelter indoors if storms strike.

Near-normal temperatures will continue today, but as drier air moves in over the weekend temperatures will heat back up. Phoenix will top 110 degrees again by this weekend with overnight lows in the 90s.

Air quality is also a concern in the Valley again this week.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through Friday.

Ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking. Even healthy adults trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.20" (+0.13" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

