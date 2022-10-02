MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon season is over, but storm chances linger

PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 is over, but storm chances are still in play.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and brief heavy downpours with any of the thunderstorms that hit our state this weekend.

Valley storm chances are at 10 percent through early next week.

We may have also seen the end of triple-digit temperatures this year.

Phoenix's average last 100-degree day is October 5th, but we've seen triple digits all the way until the end of October before.

Over the next week, Valley highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.59" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.28"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

