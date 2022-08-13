MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon rain chances extend into weekend

PHOENIX — Wild monsoon storms brought heavy downpours, flooding, lightning and blowing dust to the Valley Friday night.

More storms are possible through the weekend as high pressure sits to our northeast, helping to pull monsoon moisture into Arizona.

The highest risk for flash flooding will continue to be near our wildfire burn scars, but heavy downpours could bring flooding to other areas too.

With all of this monsoon moisture in place, it will stay humid but temperatures will not be as hot.

Valley highs will only reach the low 100s, putting us just below the average of 105 degrees for this time of year.

Morning temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s each day, so we will get some relief from the heat in the overnight hours.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.80" (-2.42" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.90"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

