MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon moisture making for muggy & stormy days this week

PHOENIX — It's a sizzling hot start to the week in the Valley!

With high pressure in control, Valley highs will continue to top 110 degrees this week with overnight lows only cooling into the upper 80s to low 90s.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

Monsoon moisture across Arizona is also making it feel hotter outside. That moisture will keep storm chances in play through midweek, too.

Storms are most likely across the higher terrain in northern and eastern Arizona each day, but we could see a few storms move into the Valley.

The biggest hazards with storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see some heavy downpours and areas of flooding, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Blowing dust is possible across central and southern Arizona over the next few days, too. If you get caught outside in a dust storm, it's best to go inside and not breathe it in. If you're on the road, remember to "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" until visibility improves.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.81" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.88"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

