MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon moisture dropping in the Valley, but scorching heat continues

PHOENIX — It's been a hot and muggy week so far in the Valley and while monsoon moisture is dropping, the scorching hot temperatures are sticking around.

With high pressure in control, highs will top 110 degrees for the rest of the week and this weekend.

Overnight lows will only cool into the upper 80s to low 90s each day and we could see more record-setting warm mornings in Phoenix.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

As high temperatures climb even further over the weekend, they'll heat back into record territory by Sunday. In Phoenix, the current record high for Sunday is 115 degrees, set back in 2013.

The Valley will likely catch a break from monsoon storms over the next few days, but we could still see storms fire up in the heat of the day across the higher terrain.

The biggest hazards with any storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see some downpours and areas of flooding, especially along burn scars, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Storm chances will be back in the Valley on Sunday and likely stick around through the 4th of July holiday weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.81" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

