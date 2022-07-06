PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is clearing out, taking storm chances with it.

There's a chance for thunderstorms in eastern Arizona the next couple of days, otherwise there rest of Arizona looks storm-free through the end of the week.

As drier air moves in and storms clear out it's getting hotter!

High temperatures will end up around 105 in the Valley today, but we'll see a big warm-up by the weekend.

Valley highs will soar to between 110 and 112 Friday through the weekend as high pressure moves in. This would be the first time Phoenix reaches 110 degrees or higher in nearly three weeks thanks to the active monsoon season we've had so far.

Morning lows will get warmer too, only cooling into the mid to upper 80s to near 90 degrees through the weekend. So we won't get much relief from the heat overnight.

We're also keeping a close eye on our air quality.

Ozone levels will climb again and an Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Thursday and Friday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.15" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.89"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

