MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon begins today with storm chances on the way soon

PHOENIX — Temperatures are climbing again, as high pressure begins to move back toward our state.

Highs across the Valley will top out between 105 and 107 degrees today, before soaring into record territory again on Thursday.

The forecast for Phoenix is 112 degrees on Thursday and the record is 115 degrees set in 2021.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect on Thursday for the entire Phoenix metro area and most of southern Arizona. The lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila counties are also under a heat alert that day.

So, Thursday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day to remind you to take action to keep yourself safe in the heat. Limit your time outside and stay hydrated.

The monsoon season officially begins today, June 15th.

By Friday, high pressure will be right where we need it to be to pull in monsoon moisture from the south. We're also tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will help pull in that moisture, too.

Storm chances will increase across our state and we could see our first round of monsoon action in the Valley by Friday or Saturday.

As that moisture moves in, temperatures will drop.

Look for highs in the low 100s across the Valley through the weekend, which is near normal for this time of year.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

