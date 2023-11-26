MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Seasonable weather heading into next week

PHOENIX — A dose of cooler air will make for a slower warm-up today but after a chilly start the Valley will warm into the low 70s again.
Clouds will start to build statewide this afternoon and stick around for the new week, but we'll stay dry, for now.
High pressure will keep Valley temperatures in the mid 70s through midweek with morning lows a little more mild in the low to mid 50s.
Then, another storm system will bring rain and snow chances back to our state by the end of next week and into next weekend.
We'll also see temperatures drop back into the 60s in the Valley.
Stay tuned for more updates as the system gets closer.
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.26" (-3.08" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.50"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
