MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Mix of clouds and sun through the holiday weekend!

PHOENIX — Clouds are passing through, but our forecast will stay dry through the holiday weekend and winds will die down tonight.

Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees above normal as highs reach the low 70s through next week.

Our mornings will stay cool, though. Expect overnight lows into the 40s across the Valley for the next several nights.

Winds will stay light on Sunday and all of next week.

We'll continue to see more passing clouds day by day as we keep highs in the low 70s. A weak disturbance may bring a few sprinkles on Tuesday, but most areas should stay dry.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.38" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.