MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Milder weekend ahead

PHOENIX — Temperatures are gradually warming up and the 70s will be back in the forecast by next week.

Another mild afternoon across the Valley. Winds will be kicking up along western Arizona due to a passing storm system.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Friday for portions of the Colorado River Valley, including Lake Mead, Lake Havasu, and Bullhead City. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph at times.

Valley highs will stay in the mid to low 60s Friday and things will warm to near 70 this weekend.

Next week looks even warmer with highs in the low 70s through the first day of winter, which is this Tuesday.

Then, another storm system may bring more rain, snow, and cooler temps to the state.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-0.89" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.55"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

