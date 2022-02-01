MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Mild start to the month of February ahead of storm chances

PHOENIX — Clouds will stick around as the next storm system moves in.

Low pressure is bringing cooler air, high winds, and rain and snow chances to our state.

Winds will start to pick up across western Arizona late tonight and by Wednesday we could see gusts near 60 mph along the Colorado River Valley in Mohave county.

Wind Advisories are in effect throughout the day Wednesday all along the Colorado River Valley.

Here in the Phoenix metro area, breezes will pick up Wednesday with peak wind gusts near 25 mph.

There's a slight chance of a few spotty showers in the Valley, but we are tracking better chances for rain and snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona on Wednesday.

The snow level could drop as low as 3,000 feet across much of northern and eastern Arizona.

Above 5,000 feet, we're tracking the potential of one to three inches of snow in places like Flagstaff and Heber. Farther east, we could see two to four inches in Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and across northeastern Arizona up towards the Four Corners.

As the cold air moves in behind this storm system, temperatures will plummet.

Valley highs will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s by Thursday, putting us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s in the Valley Thursday and Friday mornings.

It'll be even colder in the high country with lows in the single digits by midweek!

Temperatures will rebound starting Friday and continue to climb through the weekend.

Look for Valley highs in the low 70s again heading into next week.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

