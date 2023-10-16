MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Mid-October heat wave sending temperatures soaring to near records this week

PHOENIX — We're in the midst of a mid-October heat wave as temperatures across Arizona soar to nearly 15 degrees above normal!

Phoenix temperatures are warming into record territory, too.

We're forecasting a high of 103 degrees in Phoenix today. That would break the record high for today's date which stands at 102 set in 2020.

Valley highs will end up within a degree or two of the records each day this week. We could set a new record again on Thursday, with a forecast high of 102 degrees that day. The record for the date stands at 101 set in 2003.

Remember to watch for signs of heat-related illness as our temperatures creep back up. Drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat, use sunscreen and limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

On average, our last triple-digit day is around October 5th but we have seen triple digits all the way into late October before. The latest ever recorded was October 27, 2016.

Phoenix has now had 127 days this year at 100 degrees or more. That ties for the fifth most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

With 100s in the forecast for several more days this year, 2023 will likely slide into the third-place spot for the most triple-digit days ever recorded.

While the heat is the primary weather impact this week, there is a weak disturbance that will bring a boost in moisture and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to areas along the Mogollon Rim on Tuesday. Otherwise, the forecast stays dry for most of Arizona through the weekend.

By Sunday, we start to see our ridge of high pressure break down as a storm system approaches from the northwest.

Temperatures will fall back into the mid-90s on Sunday and could cool even further next week.

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.56" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain



