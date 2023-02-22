MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Major winter storm moving through Arizona today

PHOENIX — A major winter storm is moving through Arizona!

There are significant travel impacts due to high winds, rain and snow, so today is an ABC15 Weather Action Day.

Adjust any travel plans you have across the high country. Slick, icy roads and low visibility from blowing snow are making travel hazardous in many areas.

High winds will be the biggest concern across Arizona. Wind gusts in parts of Arizona have already topped out near 80 mph this morning!

Much of the state is under either Wind Advisories (for gusts near 50 mph) or High Wind Warnings (for gusts topping 60 mph). That includes the entire Phoenix metro area.

Those high winds are causing damage, power outages and will continue to create dangerous driving conditions, especially for semi-trucks.

Low visibility from blowing snow will be another big concern as the snow level drops as low as 2,500 feet.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through tonight for areas above 5,000 feet in elevation across northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim.

Six to 12 inches of snow is possible in places like Flagstaff, Williams and Pinetop-Lakeside. Six to eight inches of snow is possible in Heber and Show Low. In Payson and Prescott, we're expecting three to four inches, and we could get two to three inches of snow in Sedona.

Here in the Valley, rain showers and high winds impacted the morning commute. Rain chances will trend down the rest of the day, with just a slight chance of a shower through the early afternoon.

Strong wind gusts will continue through the early afternoon, with winds starting to finally ease up by this evening and tonight.

The core of this storm will move east on Thursday, but we could see some lingering snow showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday up north.

Then, the next storm system moves in from the west late Saturday and Sunday bringing more rain and snow to our state.

Stay tuned for updates on this next storm as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.21" (-0.27" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.62"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

