MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Major winter storm hitting Arizona

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm is hitting Arizona.

Snow will expand across northern Arizona, with widespread, heavy snow anticipated through this afternoon as the core of this storm moves through.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains and across parts of northeastern Arizona through this evening. These spots will see the biggest impacts statewide.

Winter Weather Advisories cover much of the rest of northern and eastern Arizona, too.

Snow levels will fall to around 4,000 feet this morning.

We could pick up 1 to 4 inches of snow above 4,000 feet, 4 to 8 inches of snow above 5,000 feet, and as much as 8 to 16 inches of snow in spots above 6,50000 feet.

Travel will be hazardous across the high country today, with the potential of blowing snow and reduced visibility. So, use extreme caution or avoid travel if possible.

Here in the Valley, our best rain chances come this morning through the early afternoon.

With the rain potentially impacting our commutes and bus stops across the Valley, today is an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action and prepare for slick roads around the Valley.

We could pick up around a quarter to half an inch of rain in some Valley locations, with as much as three-quarters of an inch in the foothills to our north and east.

As the cold air arrives, we will get a dusting of snow on some of the mountain peaks just north and east of the Valley where Winter Weather Advisories are in place, too.

There's also a slight chance we see some thunderstorms in the mix around the Valley. Those storms could produce graupel, too. (That's a softer version of hail, also sometimes called snow pellets.)

As this storm moves in, temperatures are plummeting. We'll be more than 20 degrees cooler today than we were this past weekend.

After hitting 80 degrees on Sunday, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight lows will get colder, too. Phoenix will drop to 39 degrees by Thursday morning, putting much of the rest of the Valley within a few degrees of a freeze.

Deep freezes are expected across the high country with many spots in the single digits by Thursday morning.

We'll dry out and start to warm up again by the end of the week as this storm heads east.

Expect highs back in the 70s again over the weekend across the Valley.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-1.40" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.17"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

