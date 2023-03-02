MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Major storm clears out today, but cold air sticks around

PHOENIX — A major storm moved through Arizona bringing damaging winds, blinding snow, and Valley rain and thunderstorms.

The Phoenix Metro Area even saw snow flurries overnight! Snow levels dropped below 2,000 feet early this morning, bringing a dusting to a few inches of snow to some of our higher elevation spots like north Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Cave Creek and Carefree.

This storm system will gradually clear out today.

The Valley dries out throughout the morning, but scattered snow showers are still possible across the high country in northern and eastern Arizona through the early afternoon

Even as the snow showers taper off, travel will remain hazardous across northern Arizona due to snow-packed roads and icy conditions. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for areas above 4,000 feet across most of northern and eastern Arizona through midday.

Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for the higher terrain just north of the Valley, and across southeast Pinal county and parts of southeast Arizona including in Tucson.

Behind the storm, colder air settles in making for a much cooler day across the Valley. Highs will end up nearly 20 degrees below average today, only reaching the low to mid 50s this afternoon!

Temperatures will gradually warm back up by the weekend.

Expect Valley highs in the low 60s on Friday and upper 60s on Saturday. We'll be back in the 70s across the Phoenix metro area by Sunday.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (+0.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.54"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

