MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Major winter storm brings wind, rain and snow to Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Clouds are moving back in today ahead of a major winter storm that's bringing more rain, high country snow, gusty winds and a big cool-down our way this week!

The multiple rounds of rain and snow that we're anticipating will likely impact travel around Arizona and outdoor plans, including this year's WM Phoenix Open, so Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are ABC15 Weather Action Days. It's a reminder that you need to take action to prepare for the storm. You may want to get your errands done on Monday, before the rain and snow move in, and make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter driving conditions in the high country in case you do have to hit the road once the snow begins.

The first round of rain and snow comes in Tuesday to Wednesday, then we could see another round on Thursday. Scattered rain and snow showers will again be possible on Friday and Saturday as two disturbances move through behind the main storm system.

Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday night for areas above 6,500 feet in Yavapai county, along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

Snow levels will drop to around 6,000 feet by Tuesday night before falling to around 5,000 feet by Wednesday night. Some areas like Flagstaff, Williams and Forest Lakes could end up with around a foot of snow from Tuesday to Wednesday night. Then we could see additional snow throughout the day Thursday, on Friday and again on Saturday.

Travel will deteriorate across Arizona's high country once the snow begins to fall. Look out for slick, snow-covered roads and areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph in northern Arizona, with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph here in the Valley.

We'll also see a mix of rain and thunderstorms across western and central Arizona starting Tuesday, with showers likely in the Phoenix Metro by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Then we could see additional showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. There's also a chance for a few more rain showers on Friday and Saturday before we begin drying things out.

Parts of the Valley could get as much as half an inch to an inch of rainfall from Tuesday to Wednesday, with as much as an inch and a half possible in spots adjacent to our Maricopa county foothills.

All of this rain will likely lead to longer than normal commutes during, ponding water on Valley roads and even areas of flooding.

Flood Watches are in effect from Tuesday to Wednesday for part of central and southwestern Arizona, including some Valley cities like Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Apache Junction, Surprise, Deer Valley and Anthem. Remember to, "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and avoid driving through flooded washes or roadways.

If you're headed out to any WM Phoenix Open events, stay weather-aware and be prepared for rain and thunderstorms that cause delays or require you to seek shelter.

With more rain and snow possible the rest of the week, we could see additional weather alerts in the coming days so stay tuned for more updates.

Temperatures are also dropping after Monday, with Valley highs falling into the upper 50s to low 60s starting midweek.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.32" (+0.35" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.39"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

