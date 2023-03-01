MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Major storm moves in bringing strong winds, rain and heavy snow

PHOENIX — Our next big winter storm is moving into Arizona today!

It is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as high winds, rain and snow impact outdoor activities and travel across our state.

For areas along the Mogollon Rim above 6,000 feet in elevation, like Flagstaff, we are tracking the potential of one to two feet of snow!

High winds will lead to blowing snow and low visibility across the high country. Adjust or cancel any travel plans because road conditions will become hazardous.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas above 4,000 feet across most of northern and eastern Arizona today. Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for the higher terrain just north and southeast of the Valley.

The snow level will drop to around 2,500 feet by tonight. That could put a few snow flurries down into places like Carefree, Cave Creek and far north Scottsdale later tonight or early Thursday morning.

Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the state through tonight as wind gusts peak near 50 to 55 mph.

Even the Phoenix metro area is under a Wind Advisory from 3 to 8 p.m. today. Air quality will likely be impacted as blowing dust picks up before our rain arrives.

While sprinkles are possible throughout the morning in the Valley, more widespread rain and thunderstorms will move in this afternoon and evening, just in time for the commute home. We're expecting around a quarter of an inch to a half of an inch of rain in many Valley cities.

Light showers are possible in the Valley overnight and early Thursday before we quickly dry out the rest of the day. Snow showers will linger along the Mogollon Rim until Thursday afternoon.

As we dry out, temperatures will warm up heading into the weekend.

Expect highs back in the 70s across the Phoenix metro area by Sunday.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.41" (-0.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.89"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

