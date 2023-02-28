MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Major storm headed our way this week

PHOENIX — Today's forecast is essentially a repeat of what we enjoyed Monday as our gorgeous weather conditions continue.

Valley highs will reach the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies today.

Breezes pick up this afternoon with Valley gusts peaking near 20 mph. These winds are increasing ahead of a major storm that's set to move in on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a big blast of rain, wind and snow impacts outdoor activities and travel across our state.

Light snow showers are possible in areas above 4,500 feet in northern Arizona by this afternoon.

Snowfall increases significantly on Wednesday as the snow level drops all the way down near 2,500 feet by Wednesday night.

Areas along the Mogollon Rim above 6,000 feet in elevation, like Flagstaff, Heber, and Show Low could pick up over a foot of snow!

Winds will get stronger too, leading to blowing snow and low visibility across the high country on Wednesday. Adjust or cancel any travel plans you have across the high country on Wednesday because road conditions will become hazardous.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas above 4,000 feet across most of northern and eastern Arizona on Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for the higher terrain just north and east of the Valley.

Here in the Valley, it could be a wet afternoon and evening commute on Wednesday as rain showers move in . We may see a few thunderstorms in the mix, too.

Valley rainfall estimates are anywhere from two-tenths of an inch to four-tenths of an inch.

Our Valley forecast will dry out on Thursday, but we may see some lingering snow showers along the Mogollon Rim until Thursday afternoon.

As we dry out, temperatures will warm up heading into the weekend.

Expect highs back in the 70s across the Phoenix metro area by Saturday and Sunday.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.41" (-0.29" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.89"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

