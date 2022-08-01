MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Lower monsoon storm threat to start the week

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms will be a little harder to come by in the Valley as we kick off the new week.

High pressure is moving over our state, limiting the monsoon storm potential and warming things up.

Scattered storms will still develop across northern Arizona, primarily along the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains.

There's just a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the Phoenix Metro Area through midweek.

Temperatures will climb back into the triple digits this week, with Valley highs topping out near or just below the normal for this time of year which is 106 degrees.

Early morning lows will cool into the low to mid 80s each day.

Storm chances will increase again later this week as high pressure shifts east and monsoon moisture increases again.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.08" (-2.77" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.02"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

