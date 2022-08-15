MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Lower monsoon storm chances to start the new week

PHOENIX — After a stormy weekend, monsoon storms will be a little harder to come by in the Valley as we start the new week.

Valley storm chances are just at 10 to 20 percent today and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, scattered storms are more likely across northern and southeast Arizona these next couple of days.

As storm chances back off in the Valley, temperatures will go up. Look for highs in the Valley near 106 degrees by the middle of the week.

Later this week, a disturbance moving through northern Mexico could enhance our monsoon storm potential in time for the weekend.

Valley monsoon storm chances increase to 50 percent Friday and Saturday.

Those higher storm chances will help to drop temperatures, too.

Look for highs in the 90s across the Valley on Friday and over the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.80" (-2.48" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.95"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

