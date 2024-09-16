MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record-shattering stretch of 100s ending in Phoenix as cool air finally moves in!

PHOENIX — The end of this record-shattering triple-digit stretch is finally coming to the Valley this week!

We are tracking back-to-back storm systems which will drop temperatures, pick up winds and even bring rain chances to parts of our state.

As of Monday, Phoenix has now had 113 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993. That means we have beaten the previous record by over a month!

As the first storm system passes, isolated showers and thunderstorms have been impacting parts of Arizona. Even here in the Valley, there is a slight chance for more isolated showers overnight and early Tuesday morning.

Winds will die down in the Valley on Tuesday, but we could still see gusts near 40 mph along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona.

As cooler air settles in, temperatures are dropping nearly 10 degrees across much of the state.

Here in the Valley, that will put highs in the low 90s Tuesday afternoon. That's the coolest we've been since May!

Highs will stay in the mid 90s for the rest of the week as another area of low pressure moves in.

This next low pressure system will not have much moisture with it, so we are not expecting any rain in the Valley. Up north, there will only be a slight chance of a few isolated storms as it passes through on Friday.

As high pressure builds in again over the weekend, Valley temperatures will heat back up into the low 100s by Sunday as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

Drought is worsening again across Arizona and there are only a couple of weeks left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.58" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

