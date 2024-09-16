MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Low but lingering rain chances, with cooler air still headed our way.

PHOENIX — A pair of storm systems will move across our state this week, finally dropping temperatures out of the triple-digit for much of the week.

Phoenix has now had 112 triple-digit days in a row, as of Sunday. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993. That means we have beaten the previous record by over a month!

We will likely see one more day in the triple digits today before Valley temperatures drop into the 90s starting Tuesday.

There is still a chance for thunderstorms over the higher terrain of northern and eastern Arizona today. Storms could bring brief heavy downpours, localized flooding, gusty winds, and lightning today.

Meanwhile, in the Valley, our storm chances have significantly diminished as there will be better moisture in areas to our east. However, there's still a slight chance of a stray shower or storm today and tonight. Rain chances linger, especially in our east Valley cities through early Tuesday morning before drier air moves in.

Winds are picking up across Arizona today as an area of low-pressure approaches from the northwest.

Valley wind gusts will peak near 30 mph today, but gusts could go as high as 45 to 50 mph in areas across northern Arizona where Wind Advisories are in effect through today.

Winds will ease on Tuesday and Valley temperatures will drop into the low to mid 90s.

Another area of low pressure approaches from the west later this week, and while it won't bring any rain our way it will keep Valley temperatures in the 90s through the end of the week.

High pressure returns over the weekend, warming things back up and sending highs back into the 100s by Sunday.

As drought worsens across Arizona, there are only a couple of weeks left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our "normal" amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.56" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

