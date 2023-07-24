MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Little to no relief from this historic heat wave

PHOENIX — We're kicking off another week with more of the same record-setting heat on the way!

Phoenix has reached 110 degrees or higher for 24 straight days, continuing the record for the most days in a row with temperatures that hot. Previously the record was 18 straight days at 110 or higher, set back in June of 1974.

We have also had 14 days in a row with lows in the 90, a new all-time record. The previous record was 7 consecutive days with lows in the 90s.

This unrelenting heat could break even more records in the days ahead with little relief in sight.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and lower elevations all across Arizona have now been extended through at least Wednesday now, while warnings in parts of the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet are set to expire tonight.

Monsoon moisture is slowly increasing as well, bringing storm chances back to much of the state.

While a stray storm is possible in the Valley each day this week, our bigger threats will be gusty winds and areas of blowing dust.

Valley storm chances look a little more promising by the weekend, which could help temperatures drop closer to the 110 mark on Saturday and Sunday.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.68" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

_____________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

