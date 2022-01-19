MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Lingering rain and snow chance for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX — We'll be drying things out across most of Arizona today.

Another weak disturbance is moving through our state today, but we won't get any more rain in the Valley. Instead, you'll see passing clouds this morning with clearing skies this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a few more spotty rain and snow showers are possible along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains this afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 60s across the Phoenix metro area today, putting us right near normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will stay chilly as temperatures drop into the 40s across the Valley around sunrise each day this week.

Valley highs will rebound into the low 70s on Thursday, but could drop to the 60s again heading into the weekend as another storm system moves in.

At this point our Valley rain chances are looking pretty low, but a stray shower can't be ruled out on Saturday and Sunday. We could see more snow showers across northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim Friday night and Saturday, too.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.08" (-0.46" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

