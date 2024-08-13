MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Lingering humidity and monsoon storm chances as the triple-digits continue in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix is in the middle of the longest stretch of triple-digit days ever recorded!

As of Monday, we've had 78 days in a row at 100 degrees or hotter. The previous record was 76 triple-digit days in a row set in August of 1993.

And there is no relief in sight!

Phoenix will top out at 108 to 109 degrees through midweek before heating back up to just above 110 degrees starting Thursday.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 80s each day.

Lingering monsoon moisture will keep storm chances in play across Arizona through today, too.

Storms are most likely across the higher terrain of northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona, but we may see a few isolated storms in the Valley too.

Any storms that develop could produce strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust, small hail, dangerous and deadly lightning, heavy rain and flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars.

Valley storm chances will clear out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as high pressure shifts east and drier air moves in.

Storm chances will increase across Arizona again by the weekend, and we'll see a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley by then, too.

_______________________________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.20" (-0.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

______________________________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

_____________________________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_____________________________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

