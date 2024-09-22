MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Latest warmup begins across Arizona Sunday

PHOENIX — Warmer air is set to return to Arizona in the coming days!
High pressure will build in again sending temperatures back into the triple digits as our forecast stays sunny and dry.
Our drought has been worsening over the past few months with the hotter and drier monsoon we've experienced. There is only about a week left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th.
So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.
________________________________________
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.66" from average)
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________