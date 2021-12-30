MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Last winter storm of 2021 on the way!

PHOENIX — The next big winter storm is on the way!

Expect more rain, snow and maybe even a few thunderstorms in the mix Thursday and Friday across Arizona.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of spotty showers throughout the day today.

Then, rain chances will really ramp up tonight and Friday.

We're tracking the potential of a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain across the Phoenix metro area.

The rain will start to clear out in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning, so there is a chance we could see some lingering showers at midnight as we ring in the new year.

Winter Storm Watches, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for northern Arizona along with the higher terrain of southeast Arizona.

Snow levels will start out around 6,000 feet, but they'll drop to 4,000 feet by late Friday night.

Flagstaff could pick up five to nine inches of snow with four to eight inches in the forecast for Show Low, Heber and Williams.

We'll see a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow in places like Prescott, Sedona and Payson with less than an inch of snowfall accumulating.

This winter storm will exit to the east on New Year's Day leaving behind some of the coldest air of the season.

Overnight lows in the Valley will drop into the 30s early Sunday morning, but most spots will stay above the freezing point of 32 degrees.

Up north, lows will be in the single digits in our highest terrain spots like Flagstaff over the weekend.

Temperatures will rebound heading into next week as our forecast stays dry.

Look for highs in the Valley back in the low to mid 60s through the middle of next week with overnight lows in the 40s.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.10" (-0.07" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.04"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

