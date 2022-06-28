PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances continue this week across Arizona.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and pockets of heavy rain with any of the storms that pop up.

In the Valley, we're tracking a slight chance of a stray storm today, before storm chances increase on Wednesday.

Humidity will stay high and temperatures will be hot all week.

Valley highs will top out between 107 and 109 degrees today and Wednesday before dropping into the lower triple digits by the end of the week.

Morning lows will only cool into the mid to upper 80s each day, so we are not expecting much relief overnight.

While monsoon storm chances will continue through the holiday weekend, the Valley storm threat is looking spotty at best through Independence Day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.88"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

