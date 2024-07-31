MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: July ends with sizzling heat as monsoon storm chances return, too

PHOENIX — After a monsoon lull in the Valley, storm chances are making a comeback.

More monsoon moisture will flow into our state starting today and a disturbance to our south could provide enough instability to fuel more storms across central and southern Arizona.

Strong storms are possible in areas around Tucson by this afternoon, and those storms could send strong winds across central Arizona, picking up blowing dust along the way. It's possible that we see widespread blowing dust or even a dust storm develop in central Arizona by late this afternoon.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 3 to 7 p.m. for much of central, southern and southwest Arizona today. This includes the Phoenix Metro Area, so stay weather-aware and watch for dust that could drop visibility below a mile. Remember to "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" if you get caught in a dust storm and wait until conditions improve.

We'll likely see clouds move back in this afternoon too, with a slight chance for rain showers or an isolated thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Rain chances continue on Thursday.

Valley highs will top 110 today but the extra cloud coverage should help keep temperatures just below 110 degrees on Thursday.

Temperatures will heat up again heading into the weekend. Look for Valley highs near 113 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s.

With that hotter forecast, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke will increase.

So, plan on limiting your time outside, especially in the afternoon when temperatures are hottest. Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

Air quality will be an issue later this week, too.

Ozone High Pollution Watches have been issued for Thursday, Friday and Saturday as ozone pollution potentially reaches unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

These pollution watches could be upgraded to advisories as we get closer, so we'll keep you updated throughout the week.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.38" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

