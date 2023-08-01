MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: July 2023 is now the hottest month ever in Phoenix, with more extreme heat coming

PHOENIX — It was a brutal July and it is officially going down as the hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix!

The average temperature for July was 102.7 degrees, shattering the previous record for the hottest month which was August of 2020 when the average temperature was 99.1 degrees.

Part of the reason it was so hot in July was because Phoenix reached 110 degrees or higher for an all-time record of 31 days in a row. (Previously, the record was 18 days in a row set in 1974.)

We also had 19 days of with lows in the 90s in July! That included a 16 day streak of consecutive days with lows in the 90s, more than double the previous record long stretch.

Now as we kick off a new month, we'll stay below 110 degrees for one more day today before the extreme heat returns.

Monsoon storms have been bringing heavy rain, flooding, powerful winds, hail and lots of lightning to parts of Arizona.

We will see another round of storms across northern and eastern Arizona today, with a few storms possible in the Valley this afternoon and evening. Anything that develops in the Phoenix Metro Area will likely be hit and miss.

We could really use the rain, too. Phoenix is in the middle of the 4th longest dry streak on record. It has been 131 days since we've had measurable rain at Sky Harbor.

While storm chances linger into Wednesday, the threat is minimal and we'll overall begin to dry out and heat back up for the rest of the week.

Phoenix will likely top 110 degrees again on Wednesday and highs could approach the 115 mark again by Friday. That will put us back in record territory heading into the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Friday to Sunday as an early heads up that the risk for heat illness is going up. These alerts will likely be upgraded to warnings in the coming days.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Air quality is also going to be an issue this week with ozone pollution reaching unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for through today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch in effect for Wednesday. If you have asthma or COPD, plan on limiting your time outside or you may have difficulty breathing.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.97" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.53"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

