MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: It's a nice weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — It was a windy Friday across Arizona!

Wind Advisories remain in effect east of the Valley until Saturday morning. Watch out for wind gusts near 45 mph in Superior, across southeastern Gila county and near the Mazatzal, Pinal and Superstition mountains.

Breezes will pick up again across the Phoenix metro area Saturday morning before dying down for the rest of the weekend.

As high pressure builds in, temperatures are climbing back into the 70s across the Valley.

Low pressure will pass through our state late Saturday and Sunday bringing a slight chance of showers up north. Right now, it's looking too dry in the Valley to see any rain here.

Another storm system will clip by the Four Corners Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. That could bring a few more rain and snow showers to the high country, along with some cooler air.

Valley temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s next Wednesday and Thursday, but the 70s will be back heading into next weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.67" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

