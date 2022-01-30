MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: It's a nice Sunday in the Valley

PHOENIX — Although there's a chance for a sprinkle or two later tonight, the forecast for Arizona this weekend continues to look warm and pleasant.
Low pressure will pass through our state this evening, bringing a slight chance of showers through early Sunday morning. Rain and snowfall amounts should stay on the lighter side with this storm.
Once it passes, skies will clear out and temperatures will climb back to the low 70s in the Valley.
Then, another area of low pressure will pass through our state Tuesday afternoon, bringing more rain and snow chances along with some breezes and cooler air.
Valley temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s next Wednesday and Thursday, but the 70s will be back heading into next weekend.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.70" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"
__________________________________________
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________