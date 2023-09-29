MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Huge cool-down and a risk for wildfires on the way this weekend

PHOENIX — Today could mark the last triple-digit day of the year before a huge cool-down arrives this weekend!

Phoenix will top out at 104 degrees again this afternoon. The average last triple-digit day is October 5th, so if today does end up being the last 100-degree day, it wouldn't be far from average.

We're also getting ready to mark the end of Monsoon 2023, and it's going to go down as the driest season on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain that season.

While we won't see any more rain this monsoon, huge weather changes are still coming our way this weekend as a large trough of low pressure brings stronger winds and cooler air into Arizona.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of northern and eastern Arizona from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts in these areas could hit 50 mph.

Scattered showers will also develop across northern Arizona late Saturday and Sunday, but the Valley and the rest of Arizona will stay dry.

Relative humidity in the Valley and across our deserts will drop to below 15 percent on Saturday, and that combined with the strong winds will increase the risk for wildfires. A Fire Weather Warning or Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire Phoenix Metro and most of central, southern and southwest Arizona from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Use caution and avoid activities that could cause sparks and lead to wildfires.

Valley high temperatures will drop into the mid-90s on Saturday and then all the way down into the upper 80s by Sunday. The cooler air will linger into next week, keeping highs in the 80s on Monday, too.

Highs will rebound into the mid to upper 90s late next week, but at this point, it looks like they'll stay below 100 degrees.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.29" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

